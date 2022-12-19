Five big technology trends we can expect in 2023

IT Services companies will sail through the storm: This $250 billion behemoth of an industry has weathered the dotcom bust of 2000-01, the Great Recession of 2008-09 and innumerable shifts in technology and business model transformations. Through all of this, it has consistently delivered double-digit growth rates and net margins that the so-called new-age tech companies can only dream of: north of 20%. TCS, for example, grew 23% in 2008-09 when it was a mere $6 billion company, and still forecasts double-digit growth with revenues now at $20 billion-plus. It is a fact that when downturns come, customers seek to do more outsourcing as part of their cost-cutting exercises. Indian IT companies tend to benefit from this. The industry has also invested heavily to stay relevant, for example in cloud capabilities, and IT companies have managed to grab centre stage in the digital transformation journeys of customers.