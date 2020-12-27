Five books of 2020 that deserve to be on reading lists

Azim Premji: The Man Beyond the Billions (HarperBusiness, 248 pages) by Sundeep Khanna and Varun Sood. Indian business biographies are usually hagiographies. But former Mint consulting editor Khanna and national editor Sood wear no rose-tinted glasses while writing the story of Azim Premji, who is arguably India’s most unusual billionaire. It’s the fascinating tale of a man who had to cut short his education in the US upon the passing of his father and take charge of his family’s vegetable oils business, then moved into computer hardware, created a software giant, was listed as the wealthiest man in India for some time, and has given away $21 billion to set up the country’s largest philanthropic foundation. Yet his apparent obsession with a simple life has often verged on the bizarre, to the extent that Premji has worried about how much toilet paper is being consumed in his companies, and once visited an antique shop wearing a false moustache, fearing that the shop owner would quote higher prices if he recognized him. Rich with many such never-heard-before anecdotes, the book celebrates Premji’s business acumen while detailing his quirks and failures. This is what a business biography should be.