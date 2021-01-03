Five key takeaways from the global market trends of 2020

The Search for Risk Mitigation: The more central banks have succeeded in repressing market yields on “risk free" government bonds (and confronted investors with little to no income and adversely asymmetric price risk), the more investors have searched for new and more attractive ways to mitigate risk—so much so that a growing number of market commentators commented during 2020 on the prospective death of the traditional 60/40 stock-bond portfolio. Many investors, especially those facing negative yields on government bonds, have ventured to other areas of the fixed-income market in an attempt to offset the risks associated with their large equity positions. What began as purchases of short-maturity investment-grade bonds—on the correct premise that the Fed has put them under a protective umbrella with its own buying—has evolved to include debt with far higher default risk, such as high-yield and some emerging-market bonds. Others have adopted more of a basket approach, adding gold, Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies to government bonds.