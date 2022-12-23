Five key trends that will affect India’s economy in 2023

Inflation concerns to abate: While consumer and wholesale inflation have fallen in the last two months, the critical aspect now is how much time it will take to get sticky core inflation down. Core inflation tends to get more ingrained in the system, making it difficult to reverse the trend. With the recent sharp fall in food price inflation (5.1% in November from 8.4% in September), household inflationary expectations are likely to moderate, and that, along with a moderation in global commodity prices, should help contain core inflation to some extent. While goods inflation has been falling, services inflation has been inching up. But it is also likely to moderate in 2023 as pent-up demand fizzles out. We expect the consumer price index-based inflation to average 5.2% in 2023-24, which will still be above the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) 4% target. Moderation of inflation will be supportive of a consumption revival in 2023. With inflation coming within the target band, RBI will get a breather. However, with stubborn core inflation, we cannot rule out one more rate hike in the beginning of 2023.

