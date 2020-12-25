Five lines from movies that defined personal finance in Roller coaster 2020

In a landmark 1994 film, Tom Hanks, said, “My mom always said life is a box of chocolates, Forest. You never know what you are going to get." Markets delivered everything—the bitterness of dark chocolate in sharp corrections in March, and the sweetness of milk chocolate in the subsequent rally. Reams of space went into forecasting whether the recovery would be a U, W, V, or Nike shaped one, but with markets, you truly never know what you are going to get. As the crystal ball gazing of 2021 begins, it’s time to remember the missed crystal balls of 2019, and the futility of predictions. Speaking of chocolate, 2020 was also a good year to remember that if you really built a mixed “box of chocolates" portfolio, you did very well. Never has the boring old principle of asset allocation across equities, debt, global assets and gold come in as handy.