Five money rules that won’t work for millennials

Younger people can take more risk: The traditional theory that youngsters can take more risk as they have age on their side and an upcoming two-decade-long career ahead of them is not appropriate anymore. Most millennials are likely to dabble with their own ventures at some point and the notion of a younger age being proxy for taking greater risk is flawed. In the context of emerging millennial aspirations, capital safety with an allocation of over 50% to quality debt instruments is more prudent.