Five potentially game-changing crypto projects to keep an eye on in 2022

Decentraland (MANA): Decentraland is a virtual world where users can create avatars to interact with other users. These avatars can buy LAND and other resources through Decentraland’s native token, MANA, and trade in them. While it is essentially a game, Decentraland combines cryptocurrencies, NFTs and a free market economy to create a virtual world accessible to everybody, no matter where they are. One of the most prominent players in the metaverse revolution, Decentraland is a self-governing network supported by community members and huge MANA stakeholders.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}