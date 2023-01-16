Five priorities for India Inc could help us reach ahead of the curve4 min read . Updated: 16 Jan 2023, 11:08 PM IST
A world in flux offers an opportunity to make this ‘India’s century’ by working on five themes that’ll prepare us for the future
No, this isn’t just another business cycle. The world is changing—and India more than most places. As in previous periods of great change, such as the oil crisis of the 70s, and the breakup of the Soviet Union and India’s economic liberalization in the early 1990s, this time feels different. The spread of technology, climate change, and the rise of Asia are just three of the forces that are re-shaping the global economy.