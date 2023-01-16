Five priorities for India Inc could help us reach ahead of the curve

Take sustainability seriously: According to a recent McKinsey report, securing effective decarbonization (to 1.9 GtCO2e by 2070) would require India to spend $7.2 trillion on green initiatives. That is an enormous sum, but it also implies enormous potential. About 75% of the industrial capacity that will exist in India in 2050 is not yet built; that offers a chance to build sustainably from the start. For business, the opportunity to become global leaders in areas such as green steel, hydrogen, carbon capture and clean tech is very real, as these are all nascent industries. In the automotive sector, for example, India is a major exporter of two- and three-wheeled vehicles. It could use this position to lead the change to electric vehicles (EVs), particularly in markets similar to its own, such as Africa, Latin America, and Southeast Asia. Experience around the world shows that companies that set decarbonization targets can mobilize their organizations and act on value- creating opportunities.