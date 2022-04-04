Five stages of grief in response to a hit film on Kashmir

Five, and this one is a sort of broad-spectrum dismissal that does not need to provide any substantiating evidence—that The Kashmir Files is a “propaganda film". There can be no logical rebuttal to this, because this is entirely a matter of opinion. The Kashmir Files is a small-budget independent film that was not financed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP); if the BJP did decide to make a film on Kashmir, it would quite likely have been a huge production with big stars. Yes, the film has been endorsed by the BJP and the Indian government, including the Prime Minister, and also given tax-free status in some BJP-run states, but this happened after it became a startling hit at the box office.