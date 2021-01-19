Five stock market trends to watch out for this year

Investments will become increasingly speculative: Many investors have backed high-risk and high-return ventures in the past, but the scale of investments and the nature of risks grew much bigger in the current decade. The spate of massive investments in cryptocurrencies, electric vehicle (EV) startups, etc. perfectly illustrate this trend. While the EV industry is not purely speculative like cryptocurrencies, it has its fair share of unrealistic valuations with Tesla leading from the front. The very fact that startups like Innoviz and Nikola have successfully gone public even before they have a single commercial product in the market should tell us how speculative many of these investments have become. Expect this trend to continue, as all that it would require are a couple of “success stories" and the resultant disproportionate media buzz to keep the show going for years.