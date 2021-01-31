Fix credit incentives

The Economic Survey has urged the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) not to delay the withdrawal of its covid forbearance measures as our economy recovers. It has also asked for an asset-quality review to gauge the level of dud loans on banks’ books. The survey warns against a repeat of errors made after the financial crisis of 2008-09. Back then, a slow reversal of RBI’s liquidity support resulted in ill-weighed loans, worsened an outbreak of inflation set off largely by fiscal profligacy, and left public sector banks (PSBs) in bad shape.

With almost every seventh rupee loaned by Indian banks expected to fail being serviced by September, the Centre will need to cough up big sums for PSB recapitalization. By way of banking reforms to end this recurrent nightmare, the survey suggests better governance. But how is this to be achieved? One idea is to create a holding company for PSBs, designed to eliminate direct government control. This is unlikely to suffice, though. The only reliable way out would be to drastically reduce the PSB domination of this sector. We should privatize all except State Bank of India, and let a lot more private banks come up. That will help us fix credit-decision incentives.

