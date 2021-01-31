Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >Opinion >Quick Edit >Fix credit incentives
RBI has fined Bajaj Fin for not reining in recovery agents

Fix credit incentives

1 min read . 31 Jan 2021 Livemint

  • One idea is to create a holding company for PSBs, designed to eliminate direct government control
  • We should privatize all except State Bank of India, and let a lot more private banks come up. That will help us fix credit-decision incentives.

The Economic Survey has urged the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) not to delay the withdrawal of its covid forbearance measures as our economy recovers. It has also asked for an asset-quality review to gauge the level of dud loans on banks’ books. The survey warns against a repeat of errors made after the financial crisis of 2008-09. Back then, a slow reversal of RBI’s liquidity support resulted in ill-weighed loans, worsened an outbreak of inflation set off largely by fiscal profligacy, and left public sector banks (PSBs) in bad shape.

The Economic Survey has urged the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) not to delay the withdrawal of its covid forbearance measures as our economy recovers. It has also asked for an asset-quality review to gauge the level of dud loans on banks’ books. The survey warns against a repeat of errors made after the financial crisis of 2008-09. Back then, a slow reversal of RBI’s liquidity support resulted in ill-weighed loans, worsened an outbreak of inflation set off largely by fiscal profligacy, and left public sector banks (PSBs) in bad shape.

With almost every seventh rupee loaned by Indian banks expected to fail being serviced by September, the Centre will need to cough up big sums for PSB recapitalization. By way of banking reforms to end this recurrent nightmare, the survey suggests better governance. But how is this to be achieved? One idea is to create a holding company for PSBs, designed to eliminate direct government control. This is unlikely to suffice, though. The only reliable way out would be to drastically reduce the PSB domination of this sector. We should privatize all except State Bank of India, and let a lot more private banks come up. That will help us fix credit-decision incentives.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

With almost every seventh rupee loaned by Indian banks expected to fail being serviced by September, the Centre will need to cough up big sums for PSB recapitalization. By way of banking reforms to end this recurrent nightmare, the survey suggests better governance. But how is this to be achieved? One idea is to create a holding company for PSBs, designed to eliminate direct government control. This is unlikely to suffice, though. The only reliable way out would be to drastically reduce the PSB domination of this sector. We should privatize all except State Bank of India, and let a lot more private banks come up. That will help us fix credit-decision incentives.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.