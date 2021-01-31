Fix credit incentives

With almost every seventh rupee loaned by Indian banks expected to fail being serviced by September, the Centre will need to cough up big sums for PSB recapitalization. By way of banking reforms to end this recurrent nightmare, the survey suggests better governance. But how is this to be achieved? One idea is to create a holding company for PSBs, designed to eliminate direct government control. This is unlikely to suffice, though. The only reliable way out would be to drastically reduce the PSB domination of this sector. We should privatize all except State Bank of India, and let a lot more private banks come up. That will help us fix credit-decision incentives.

