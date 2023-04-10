Republican party confusion on abortion could work against it4 min read . Updated: 10 Apr 2023, 11:57 PM IST
White House hopeful Ron DeSantis might have misread America
It’s one thing for a probable Republican presidential candidate to talk vaguely about how to expand “pro-life protections." It would be quite another for an actual Republican governor to sign one of the most restrictive abortion bans in the country. Ron DeSantis may be about to discover the difference—and what that means for his political fortunes.