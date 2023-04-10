Republican party confusion on abortion could work against it

In Longwell’s focus groups, she’s found that when Republicans want to move on from Trump, it’s not because of criminal activity or his efforts to subvert democracy. It’s because “they just don’t think Trump can win." In the seven focus groups she’s conducted with two-time Trump voters over the past year, participants have been breaking for DeSantis. Last week, however, for the first time, everyone went for Trump —even echoing the “swampy" criticism that the former president has made of the current governor.