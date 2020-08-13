Fluctuating fashion gives way to #StayAtHome comfort

These days, I’m pleased as punch that even though the pandemic curve is yet to be flattened definitively, fashion has been beaten down to #StayAtHome lines of comfort wear with pops of personalized style cues. I’m not trying to say we shouldn’t be fashionable. Of course we should. But fashion isn’t a statement, one that has to be conformed to; it’s a choice. I mean, why can’t I wear the 70s’ Bobby print (remember Dimple Kapadia’s polka dots?) unless a post-millennial rock star shows me the way in 2020? Or why should I go with the flow that purple or red or orange is the colour to be seen in for random stretches of time just because a bunch of designers have mulled over (what they consider) calendar-bound chromatics? Or why can’t I be totally at ease in well-fitting wedges bought locally in the company of others whose branded soles blink out a thousand-dollar message?