Opinion | FMCG firms await recovery in the hospitality sector

The latest report on consumer behaviour by market researcher Nielsen explains how cooking at home is now almost embedded in Indian minds, thanks to being cooped up indoors for months during the pandemic-induced lockdown. The discovery of the kitchen, it said, is driven by critical needs to be healthy, safe and economical given the uncertainties around covid-19. Even though they find cooking time-consuming, people have shed their inhibitions about rustling up meals as they look for quick, authentic recipes online.