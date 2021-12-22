Food firms want a bigger bite of snacking category

While traditional Indian snacks (namkeens) make up about 50% of all branded salty snacks and have continued to grow in double digits, bridged and extruded snacks are around 35% of all packaged snacks and will grow faster (in high teens). “They will drive penetration in consumption occasions for younger consumers," Ganesan said. Snacks that are shaped differently (like Kurkure) are counted among bridged and extruded snacks and are popular as they are lighter and have more pieces in a pack than, say, regular chips.