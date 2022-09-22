Food waste: Be part of the solution and not the problem

Collaborate across the entire industry value chain: Food waste prevention solutions stem from collaboration and innovation. Today, organizations are not paying enough attention to influence the entire food chain to reduce waste. For instance, demand-driven production isn’t trickling down the entire food chain. Procurement agents and supply chains have very different performance goals. A retailer’s aims need to include having the lowest possible waste throughout the supply chain. In a high-demand industry like food, the focus should be on implementing and scaling up tech solutions that generate maximum impact—such as demand forecasting, temperature monitoring, inventory management, geographic information system (GIS) mapping, and remote sensing. Similarly, building visible, agile and intelligent supply chains enables transparency and strengthens collaboration and data exchange with value-chain partners. For instance, using Internet-of-Things (IoT) solutions in cold chains can help organizations harness data-driven insights, enhance traceability and monitor the quality of perishables. Boosting local supply chains also leads to reduced spoilage and waste, quicker turnaround times, a smaller carbon footprint and lower cost of transportation. Post covid, regionalizing and localizing the supplier base has become a priority for many large organizations. Walmart, for instance, uses blockchain technologies to speed up trace-back (from 7 days to 2 seconds), improve food safety and reduce waste.