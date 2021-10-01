Footprints in the sand, the sequel

So if this finding holds up, the immediate question is, how did these ancient humans get to New Mexico? Their ancestors had most likely crossed into Alaska on a “land bridge" that was later submerged when the ice sheets melted. If you look at a map, you can see the detritus of this bridge: a series of tiny islands that stretch between Siberia and Alaska, today separated by long stretches of the Bering Sea. But after having walked across all those millennia ago, the ancient humans were confined to Alaska by the glaciers that covered much of the rest of North America, and were not to melt for several more millennia. It’s hardly likely that they walked across thousands of miles of ice to New Mexico. So how did they get there?

