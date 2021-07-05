For an organizational culture around the dining table

Culture, the shared mental software that distinguishes members of one group from another, is usually an attribute of nationhood. A nation’s geography and environment play a role in moulding its culture. One is born into a country’s culture and its imprint during one’s formative years can last a lifetime. On the other hand, one’s relationship with an organization’s culture is temporary. A famous study done by Institute for Research on Intercultural Cooperation among IBM employees showed that notwithstanding similarities in practice among people doing similar jobs in its various national subsidiaries, their values differed considerably, depending on their country’s culture. Unlike a national culture, building an impactful organization culture is much more difficult. If this was the situation back when all employees were in the same physical environment, one can imagine how much harder that task would be with most employees working at home.

