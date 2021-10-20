For Indian IT services companies of all sizes, large deals are the holy grail

Origination refers to knowing what large deals exist in the market and being invited to bid. We find this to be the tougher challenge. The probability of success is markedly higher in existing clients, where the seller already has deep relationships. The most competent firms can track triggers, both in the business and technology ecosystems of the client, to craft large deals proactively. While this depends on the skills of individual account managers, a thorough account planning and governance process, anchored by the chief executive officer (CEO), is often what makes the critical difference.