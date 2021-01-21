Force-fitting health benefits may harm brands

In the past few months, an assortment of brands played on the benefits of Ayurveda to hardsell their launches. In September, Peter England, the menswear brand from Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd, launched a Neem Tulsi Collection as an innovation in wellness fashion. It said the apparel in this collection used fabric which was infused with the goodness of herbs with anti-bacterial and anti-fungal properties that could last up to 20 gentle washes. It was not the only brand that pushed treating the fabric with the help of tech to make it virus-resistant. Among others, textile manufacturer RSWM Ltd (part of LNJ Bhilwara Group) also launched an anti-viral range under its Mayur fabrics brand.