Forcing languages on people has a bad track record in the region

While the ethnic conflict between Sinhalese and Tamils in Sri Lanka is well-known, its origins are unfamiliar to outsiders. In the 1940s, the political elite of both communities believed that English would be replaced by the “swabashas" of Sinhala and Tamil after independence, secured in 1948. The dream ended when Sinhala majoritarians declared theirs as the sole national language in 1956. Tamils found themselves at a disadvantage not least because the language policy hampered the life chances of the young and educated. The Sinhalese elite were perhaps not reading the news in 1971, because they adopted a new constitution in 1972 that further deprecated Tamil and minority rights. In 1976, exactly two decades after Ceylon made Sinhala the official language, its Tamils raised the demand for Eelam. Civil war followed. Had it not been for this ethnic conflict, Sri Lanka could have been among the Asian Tigers. It got the Tamil Tigers instead.