Forecasts of China’s manufacturing fall are foolhardy

Apple knows it has an overdependence problem and that lawmakers in Washington will not look kindly at these staggering statistics. But the world’s most complex supply chain is in effect semi-permanently embedded in China. To radically change that would be akin to asking CEO Tim Cook to swap his DNA. China accounts for 70% of smartphone production globally. The FT article used ISO 9001 certification as a proxy to gauge China’s “dominance" in global manufacturing. China has more than 426,000 enterprises with that certification or 42% of the global total. For India, the equivalent figure was 36,505. Manufacturing experts say the issue is not as simple as moving assembly plants for these products out of China. The problem is that component manufacturers and other vendors are concentrated in south China. This region—the province of Guangdong especially—also has among the most efficient ports and customs clearance, thus enabling components and products to cross borders easily to tap into supplies from South Korea or Taiwan, and makes it difficult for global multinationals to diversify.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}