Our foreign trade policy bets on e-commerce for an export jump

India’s growing e-commerce sector received substantial attention in FTP 2023. It offers a range of trade facilitation measures focused on boosting the growth of e-commerce exports, estimated to reach $200-300 billion by 2030. Enhancing e-commerce can help India attain its export targets of $1 trillion for goods and services each by 2030. The extension of all FTP benefits to e-commerce exports along with outreach and training activities for small e-commerce exporters are steps in the right direction. The policy proposes to increase the value limit for exports from ₹5 lakh to ₹10 lakh per consignment. However, to reach the e-commerce export target of $200-300 billion, there should not be any value limit, as has been the practice in most of our competing countries. The value limit on exports is a deterrent for exporters to use the e-commerce mode for exports of high-value consignments in sectors like gems and jewellery, handicrafts, handmade carpets and electronics. Given that FTP 2023 declared four new towns of export excellence (TEE) namely Faridabad (apparels), Moradabad (handicrafts), Mirzapur (handmade carpets and dari) and Varanasi (handloom and handicrafts), all of which may have exporters using the e-commerce channel to export high-value consignments and samples, the value limit on such exports needs a thorough review. It is now time to unshackle our exporters and allow them the freedom to select their best mode of export—general cargo or express/courier.