Opinion | Formalizing labour is the ideal way to provide worker welfare

India has undertaken several measures to rescue its economy, including doses of fiscal and monetary stimulus and an MSME support programme. Direct measures related to the formal and informal labour market have been chaotic and uncoordinated. According to Schedule VII of the Indian Constitution, labour is a concurrent subject between the states and the Centre. The central government response has largely been restricted to repatriation transportation. After a complete snafu with respect to migrants, a semblance of order has been restored with Shramik trains letting migrants travel to and from their homes. Due in part to labour shortage caused by mismanagement, a dozen states have relaxed labour regulations by issuing ordinances. Uttar Pradesh (UP), Punjab, Gujarat and Karnataka have increased the maximum factory work hours per day to 12, and from 60 to 72 hours per week (the ILO specifies a maximum of 9 hours per day and 48 hours per week). UP and Gujarat have further specified that the extra hours are not eligible for overtime payment. Many of these regulations are in violation of the draft labour codes proposed by the central government, which are currently in various rounds of discussion in Parliament. It seems likely that the President will not sign these and that they will be struck down under the principle of subsidiarity.