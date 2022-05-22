Many of us have wondered, on days we were underemployed, what unites India. For some reason, when people want to understand what unites a society, they think the reasons have to be virtuous or beautiful. As a result, we have been given spurious reasons for what binds us together—like Hindi cinema, cricket, English and democracy. In reality, what often unites people are their vices.

Here is a list of India’s national flaws.

1) The Indian family is a cartel: When your nation is richer than your family, you can rebel against your family and claim independence. But when your family is rich and your nation poor, you assume “family values" and conform to traditions. The importance of the Indian family, from what I have seen first-hand in Madras, Kerala, Mumbai and Delhi, is that when the country is undependable, only the family can give you an unfair advantage over others. It is the power of the family that has created a certain meekness among India’s elite, especially its men. It’s a quality that defines the country’s upper classes. Across the nation and a vast swathe of time, women in urban India have lamented that Indian men are eager boyfriends, but when it comes to marriage, they go with their mother’s pick. If Indian women dated poor men, they may not face this. The richer the boyfriend, the more difficult his parents.

2) The reason that India is safest for the rich: There is something odd about how safe India is for its middle classes and rich. Street mugging is nearly unheard of, deaths from violent crime for money are rare. This could be because the well-off in India, do not walk enough on the streets to be mugged. We minimize the time we have to spend in a public space, and we generally fear the worst, so take precautions. But there is another reason why India is safe: the informal suspension of human rights in police stations and the general cruelty of the justice system.

For most criminals in India, getting caught by the police is an extremely expensive development. This is true across regions. Until recently, Kerala, despite its reputation for communist-grade healthcare and education, had a very cruel police force. There is probably no part of India where the police are not feared by common people. What the police and justice system cannot achieve through competence, they achieve in informal ways.

3) Indians are misers: Before the advent of taxi-hailing apps and cheap rides in white cars, people had a foe in the auto-rickshaw guy. One of the most irritating things about Indian life was this guy asking for “something over the metre". But then, we should have thought of the matter in a different way. Travel in India is cheap; it is probably underpriced. Many prices are pegged to affordability by the poor. As a result, the poor actually subsidize our lives. So, the auto guy asking for more money is only a request to not be fleeced by those of us who can afford to pay. Ideally, we should be leaking money. Instead of arguing with the auto guy, we should be stuffing notes in his pocket. But then, we are a miserly society. Most of what Indians hail as austerity and “price consciousness" is merely a form of small-mindedness born out of long years of insecurity. Our corporations, too, are stingy. They do not have the heart to invest in research and development. That is a reason why industrialists tend to overrate that nonsensical Indian phenomenon called ‘jugaad’, which is a cheap and eventually expensive way of doing something by bending rules. Also, our rich give away very little in organized charity; they are more likely to donate money to God.

4) Everyone thinks he is Chanakya: Not many in India have read the Arthashastra, but almost everyone knows or thinks he knows a synopsis of this ancient treatise. In the national imagination, its author Chanakya is a cunning practical man. No one wants his frugal diet; but many are eager to adopt his rumoured practicality, his “statecraft", which is usually a melodramatic justification for doing some nasty things. To follow a man and not follow his diet is to completely misunderstand him.

We speak a lot about morality, bloviate on spirituality as though we are all very divine, but in practice, at any given point in time, there is probably a subconscious national feeling in all of us that there are advantages in twisting rules.

This is why we do not have any order when we drive or plan cities. Chaos comforts us as something innately human. As a consequence, Indians are among those who have the poorest quality of life. There is not a single city that promises natural beauty, clean air, ease of travel or easy access to outdoor activities. I know captive animals in Europe that live better than most Indian millionaires.

Yet, most of our protests are about esoteric matters that will not transform our lives. That is another thing which unites Indians—the stamina for useless issues.

India’s national flaws are not always grand. There are smaller things that affect all of us as much. I wish to particularly defame the fact that across India, people invite you to dinner but will not serve food until very late in the night; also, everywhere in the country, if there are two gates, one will be kept shut because of a national belief that if some hardship is imposed on people, some good comes out of it. Also, you know you are in India when a cop and a culprit walk hand-in-hand to court. And, during every political rally, anywhere in our country, when a guy is giving a speech, his side-kick will come and whisper something in his ear as though it can’t wait.

There is much that unites us. We have been looking in all the wrong places.

Manu Joseph is a journalist, novelist, and the creator of the Netflix series, ‘Decoupled’