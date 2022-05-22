Four major national flaws that unite Indian citizens

3) Indians are misers: Before the advent of taxi-hailing apps and cheap rides in white cars, people had a foe in the auto-rickshaw guy. One of the most irritating things about Indian life was this guy asking for “something over the metre". But then, we should have thought of the matter in a different way. Travel in India is cheap; it is probably underpriced. Many prices are pegged to affordability by the poor. As a result, the poor actually subsidize our lives. So, the auto guy asking for more money is only a request to not be fleeced by those of us who can afford to pay. Ideally, we should be leaking money. Instead of arguing with the auto guy, we should be stuffing notes in his pocket. But then, we are a miserly society. Most of what Indians hail as austerity and “price consciousness" is merely a form of small-mindedness born out of long years of insecurity. Our corporations, too, are stingy. They do not have the heart to invest in research and development. That is a reason why industrialists tend to overrate that nonsensical Indian phenomenon called ‘jugaad’, which is a cheap and eventually expensive way of doing something by bending rules. Also, our rich give away very little in organized charity; they are more likely to donate money to God.

