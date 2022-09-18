Foxconn’s US story may hold lessons for India’s chip hopes4 min read . Updated: 18 Sep 2022, 10:37 PM IST
The Taiwanese company overpromised and then under-delivered
The project is fantastical: A $19 billion investment in the semiconductor and display-panel sectors, with the creation of 100,000 jobs promised in a state with little experience in technology manufacturing. If voters and taxpayers in India’s Gujarat state are excited about this “landmark investment", they ought to read up on recent Wisconsin history. The US state bought into a similar pipe dream in 2017 when then-President Donald Trump teamed up with then-Governor Scott Walker to lure Foxconn Technology Group, whose Taipei-listed flagship is Hon Hai Precision Industry Company. The Taiwanese company said it would invest $10 billion and hire 13,000 workers.