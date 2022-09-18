Foxconn’s US story may hold lessons for India’s chip hopes

So when Vedanta chairman Anil Agarwal says that his company will invest ₹1.54 trillion ($19.4 billion), we ought to take it as wishful thinking rather than a promise. And we can also pause to bathe in the sweet irony of his chosen venture partner: Foxconn, the same name behind the Wisconsin project. Though, to be fair, the Taiwanese are less a driving force behind this India project and more a consulting partner. The numbers, choice of location, and project scope are mostly decided by Vedanta, which is bearing most of the financial burden.