Free college in America could worsen quality and inequality

Free college might look different in the US because of its private institutions. We could limit free tuition to public universities and let private schools such as Harvard and other liberal arts colleges charge fees. In some ways that would make the education system better. The only private universities that would survive would have to offer very high value or have very large endowments. But fewer colleges leaves fewer spots for students overall, and even more competition for the few places available at high-quality state schools . When it comes to completion and getting value out of education, Dynarski points out that the quality of the school is what matters. Yet, free college undermines quality . Free public universities risk further entrenching inequality by worsening what is already a two-tier system in US higher education. Inequality will only be exacerbated if the high cost of free public education means there’s less government money to subsidize loans for lower-income students who want to attend good quality, private schools that still charge tuition.