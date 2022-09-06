Free popcorn could draw Hindi cinema audiences back to halls5 min read . Updated: 06 Sep 2022, 10:01 PM IST
It may just do the trick as online options and a lack of original content keep movie goers off theatres
Omkar Prasad Nayyar was a very famous music director of Hindi cinema in the 1950s and 60s. His work fizzled out in the 70s, but he attempted a comeback in 1992 with a film called Nischaiy. Its music seemed of a bygone era and it sank. The times had changed. Hindi cinema seems to be going through a similar situation currently. Big-budget or low-budget movies, superstar or plot-driven, nothing seems to be working. The times have changed.