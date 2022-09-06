Free popcorn could draw Hindi cinema audiences back to halls

Since April 2020, many people have been working from home (or not working at jobs at all), which has allowed them to sample a lot of content available on OTT menus. It’s like when European football was first broadcast into Indian drawing rooms in the early 90s; only then did we realize how fast football was actually played and that Bikash Panji, a top footballer of that era, was essentially playing in slow-motion. Similarly, OTT exposure has probably led to people getting used to better content.