Frequent policy flip-flops are bad for farmers as well as consumers

It was known that wheat production would suffer due to extreme heat waves, which damaged standing crops. While the government revised its production estimate down by only 5.7% to 105 million tonnes, actual output may be even lower. That wheat prices were rising internationally was also known months in advance. With the Russia-Ukraine war, there was a clear indication that global markets would witness a 25-30% fall in supply, given the dominant share of these two countries in the global wheat trade. This information was available and used by traders to pay higher prices to farmers for grains. It was obvious even to the government, given the low arrival of grains at public procurement centres. As against our target of 44 million tonnes, actual procurement has been less than 20 million tonnes. Relaxing the quality of wheat procurement is too little, too late.