Fresh stories of mutual trust may be in the making4 min read . Updated: 26 Sep 2022, 12:58 AM IST
- Intelligentsia is wasting time pointing fingers at one another than working for social cohesion
Listen to this article
Mohan Bhagwat, the chief of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, in a mosque?! One might be surprised, but on Thursday, Bhagwat and three senior aides went to Kasturba Gandhi Marg in New Delhi to meet Imam Ahmed Ilyasi, president of the Akhil Bharatiya Imam Parishad, and talked for about an hour in a closed room. At the meeting, an overwhelmed Ilyasi addressed Bhagwat as ‘Father of the Nation’ and ‘Rashtra Rishi’. The Sangh chief politely declined it, but Ilyasi did not hesitate to repeat it later in a ‘byte’ to a news agency. Later, the Sangh chief visited a madrasa, where the students greeted him with Vande Mataram and Bharat Mata ki Jai. You might be surprised at what happened at the madrasa during Bhagwat’s visit, though it was not spontaneous, because Vande Mataram is a salutation that a section of Muslims has opposed.