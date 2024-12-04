From faulty cricket decisions to self-driving car deaths: The AI paradox
Summary
- Human biases cause frequent failures but we expect technology to be entirely error-free. We should use AI to improve upon outcomes from human judgement, not reject it for imperfection.
A recent Primer on artificial intelligence (AI) in this newspaper mentioned all the ways AI could go wrong. Some of the issues related to AI taking over, like robots coming up with a language of their own. But there were also examples like self-driving cars causing accidents or AI giving wrong medical diagnoses.