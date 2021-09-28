What is common to the World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business Rankings, measures of the spread of the covid pandemic and the Vietnam War? Goodhart’s Law has been at play in each of these cases. The law is named after the British economist Charles Goodhart. In a research paper he presented in 1975, he wrote: “Any observed statistical regularity will tend to collapse once pressure is placed upon it for control purposes." Thanks to an anthropologist, Marilyn Strathern, this was rephrased as “when a measure becomes a target, it ceases to be a good measure".

The point being that any metric used to assess how well things are going on some front will ultimately be gamed. As Carl Bergstrom and Jevin West write in Calling Bullshit: “If sufficient rewards are attached to some measure, people will find ways to increase their scores one way or another, and in doing so will undercut the value of the measure for assessing what it was originally designed to assess."

Take the case of the World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business Rankings. The Bank recently decided to junk them after it found instances of data irregularities. Nevertheless, the thing is that this ranking could have been gamed even without mala fide intentions. Its ranks were based on 10 parameters. Performance on these was measured in one city for every country that was part of the survey, except for countries with populations of over 100 million, where two cities were taken into consideration.

Now take the case of a parameters like getting an electricity connection or registering a property, or even starting a business for that matter. Experiences on these parameters would have been different across different parts of any country, especially a large one. But the survey didn’t take the whole country into account. So, in order to score well on a parameter, all a country had to do was ensure that it did well on these parameters in specific cities. This would amount to approaching the ranking smartly without any mala fide intent.

Now let’s consider the pandemic. Since the beginning of 2020, its spread has been measured using different parameters. These have been gamed in various ways. In many places, covid deaths were recorded as deaths only if a test had been carried out and this had turned out positive, irrespective of whether the individual showed covid symptoms before dying.

In the UK, in early April 2020, Matt Hancock, its then health secretary, pledged that by April end, the country would be carrying out 100,000 tests per day. On 1 May, Hancock announced that the number of tests carried out on 30 April had stood at 122,347.

Nevertheless, as Tom Chivers and David Chivers write in How to Read Numbers: “The 122,347 figure included almost 40,000 tests which had only been put in the post, and not necessarily used… It turned out that the government’s testing figure included antibody tests given to determine whether someone had had the disease in the past, which are important things but totally different from the PCR test intended to tell whether someone has the disease now." It also included “people who had been tested multiple times on the same day because a first test had failed." Once Hancock set up a metric, he made sure that the government achieved it.

Lest the two examples suggest that Goodhart’s Law showing up at different places is a recent phenomenon, there is the case of the Vietnam War, for which the enemy’s body count became a key indicator of American success.

The then US defense secretary Robert McNamara followed that metric closely. As Tim Harford writes in How to Make the World Add Up: “The more of the enemy you kill, reasoned McNamara, the closer you are to winning. This was always a dubious idea, but the body count quickly became an informal metric for ranking units and handing out promotions, and was therefore often exaggerated." By generating statistics, McNamara was trying to control a situation geographically very far away from him in an area he had no experience in.

This is not to say that numbers and metrics are not important. They are very important if we need to make some sense of how we are progressing on any front at an aggregate level. But it needs to be tempered with some caveats. As the Chivers point out: “If the people in charge aren’t careful, they can lose sight of the fact that the metric isn’t what you really care about, but is a proxy for an often complex, multifaceted and hard-to-define—but nonetheless real—underlying quality which you do care about."

Also, there is a context to what we are trying to measure. As Michael Blastland and Andrew Dilnot write in The Numbers Game: “No single number offers instant [enlightenment], life is not like that, and numbers won’t be either."

It is important to remember these points, given that people will continue coming up with metrics and other people will keep gaming them. As the Chivers write: “There are ways around Goodhart’s law, to some degree: changing metrics frequently, or assessing things using multiple metrics, can mitigate it. But no measurement will ever fully capture the underlying reality, which is always more complicated." Indeed.

Vivek Kaul is the author of ‘Bad Money’.

