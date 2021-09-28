From global ranks to covid data, Goodhart’s Law is all-pervasive

Nevertheless, as Tom Chivers and David Chivers write in How to Read Numbers: “The 122,347 figure included almost 40,000 tests which had only been put in the post, and not necessarily used… It turned out that the government’s testing figure included antibody tests given to determine whether someone had had the disease in the past, which are important things but totally different from the PCR test intended to tell whether someone has the disease now." It also included “people who had been tested multiple times on the same day because a first test had failed." Once Hancock set up a metric, he made sure that the government achieved it.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}