Opinion | From midnight to matchmaking: Fiction reflects the truth of India

As A Suitable Boy premiers this weekend on BBC, it is worth reflecting on the novel for three reasons. One, the time A Suitable Boy invokes is fading from memory, and if India’s present custodians have their way, it may never return. Two, it is probably a coincidence that a series on how the great Indian big fat wedding is planned has just premiered on Netflix. And three, A Suitable Boy offers a sunnier vision of India than the darker India we see in another blockbuster novel that deals with that time, “not wholly or in full measure, but very substantially", to borrow Jawaharlal Nehru’s phrase. And that is Salman Rushdie’s Midnight’s Children, published a dozen years earlier, but bringing us till the late 1970s, and not stopping mid-sentence in the early 1950s, as A Suitable Boy does.