From the Great Moderation to anxiety over Great Stagflation

But the Great Moderation started to crack during the Great Recession and was then hit by covid. In both cases, inflation initially remained low, given demand shocks, and loose monetary, fiscal and credit policies prevented deflation. But inflation is back, rising sharply, owing to a mix of both demand and supply factors. On the supply side, the backlash against globalization has gained momentum. Public anger over stark inequalities also has been rising, leading to more policies to support workers that are now contributing to a spiral of wage-price inflation. Making matters worse, renewed protectionism has restricted trade and the movement of capital. Political tensions are driving a process of re-shoring. Political resistance to immigration has curtailed the global movement of people, putting upward pressure on wages. Strategic considerations have further restricted flows of technology, data and information. And new labour and environmental standards, important as they may be, have hampered production.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}