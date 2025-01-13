Opinion
From very likely to less likely, brace for a grab-bag of trends in 2025
Summary
- The big political shift in the US will be watched keenly, where a Trump-Musk fallout looks likely, while other parts of the world, like West Asia, will be tracked too. In business, AI and stablecoins may have the spotlight.
And just like that, we are a quarter-century into the new millennium. These 25 years have brought massive change in a variety of spheres, particularly in geopolitics.
