Frugal praise and rich criticism don’t do policymaking any good

Or, for that matter, take the case of the decriminalization of many offences under the Companies Act. Most of them were introduced in the wake of the Satyam Computer scandal. It is often the case that private sector behaviour leads to over-regulation and an intrusive state. That is often missed in the debate on state versus markets. The private sector is rarely held to account for its actions that give rise to executive overreach. It is analogous to the mindless commentary in America that blames Donald Trump for being a populist and for exploiting resentment among workers, without even a token acknowledgement of the underlying greed and unfair distribution of the spoils of globalization that gave rise to their discontent. In this warped logic, the consequence is blamed for the cause. That is what happened with the Companies Act amendments of 2013. Yet, rare is the government that rolls back its penal provisions. That has been done.