Fruit flies like their wings

And what story did this storehouse of data tell? The wings were much more similar than they were different. There were only a few characteristics in which they varied, like the shape and configuration of the vein closest to where the wing is attached to the body of the fly. Not only that. When one of these characteristics differed substantially from the norm, the others also differed. Remember that evolvability depends on differences, and here there were only these few differences to work with. But since the wings are so similar, these particular characteristics did not greatly influence wing evolution. Even so, these observed variations do suggest that wing evolvability hasn’t altogether receded in importance. It’s possible that future Drosophilae will have wings that have evolved a different look and maybe even function.