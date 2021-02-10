Fund of funds may work for you in the long term

Fund of funds ( FoF s) are a special category of mutual fund schemes that invest into other funds. That separates them from traditional MF schemes that invest into securities, equity or fixed income. There are different types of FoFs available for investors in India .

A feeder fund is a special type of FoF that invests into a specific single fund such as a global fund. In this case, the need for a feeder fund is there because investors are not able to invest into the global fund directly whereas a feeder fund is easily available domestically within the oversight of the local regulations and the local operational mechanisms.

However, feeder funds are a small part of the FoF story. The main power for FoFs comes when they are used for creating solutions by investing into multiple MF schemes based on a defined investment objective. Two easy examples of such objectives are asset allocation across different asset classes or segment positioning within a certain asset class. These types of objectives solve specific challenges faced by investors while also providing certain additional conveniences in the form of operational ease, tax efficiency and lower transactional costs.

To understand the power of FoFs, let’s understand how they can help investors in a very specific and challenging market—debt or fixed income. Now this market is characterized by ever-shifting trends between long and short duration; between government and corporate bonds and between higher quality and lower-rated issuers. Accordingly, mutual fund houses have created a plethora of products that invest in each of these different segments. However, just having a plethora of schemes to choose from does not make it any easier for the investor. The interplay between macro and policy factors and their impact on these different segments are complex and very difficult to keep up, and the difference between winners and losers within the segments can be substantial. Added to this complication, we have seen sharp and quick changes in the market cycle, so even informed investors, who are able to get a sense of the market, struggle to update their portfolios appropriately.

How can the FoF structure help here? Simple: a debt FoF can use the knowledge and understanding of the fund manager to allocate to the appropriate segment on a dynamic basis. Further, this can be done in a seamless manner that does not require any intervention by the investor and happens within the FoF, without any incidence of taxation or other incidental costs for the investor.

Apart from the ease and convenience that FoFs offer, there is another extremely important role that they play. That is one of diversification and risk management. A well-structured FoF can invest across different fund managers rather than limiting itself to just one. That way it can benefit from the skills of multiple managers and is de-risked if any one of them gets their management wrong in the near term. Additionally, by investing into multiple funds, the FoF is also able to diversify its portfolio much more than what a single fund is able to do. This is because single funds are constrained in their number of positions by limitations on tickets size and other considerations.

However, in FoFs, investors have to bear the recurring expenses of the scheme in addition to the expenses of other schemes in which the FoFs invest.

To summarize, FoFs can provide a great one-stop solution that allows investors’ portfolio to get dynamically adjusted to changing market cycles, while benefiting from diversified and risk managed portfolios. And it does all this while providing savings on account of tax and operational efficiency.

Ashwin Patni is head, products and alternatives, Axis AMC .

