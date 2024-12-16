Fundamentalism portends to drag Bangladesh down
Summary
- Bangladesh seems condemned to suffer from cyclic confusion. Events during the last few months have created doubts about the country’s future.
Today Bangladesh is celebrating the 53rd anniversary of its liberation—a day I still remember vividly. I was then a student at the government inter-college, Prayagraj (then Allahabad). That day, just before the morning assembly dispersed, Mr Khanwalkar, the principal, held us back for a special address. Everyone waited with a heightened anticipation.