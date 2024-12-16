Fundamentalism portends to drag Bangladesh down

Everyone expected the good run to continue. But, Bangladesh seems condemned to suffer from cyclic confusion. Events during the last few months have created doubts about the country’s future. Nobel laureate Mohammed Yunus, who had been exiled in London, is now heading the interim government in Bangladesh. However, personal enmity between him and Sheikh Hasina is impacting his nation’s relations with India. Recently while meeting a delegation of European nations he said the visa centres being run in Delhi and other parts of India would be transferred to Dhaka.