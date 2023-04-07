Soft might in the backwaters

India now wants to set an ambitious agenda for the future. Climate financing is one of them. On 20 March, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change submitted its final report. Prepared by over 500 scientists from across the globe, the report painted a grim picture. Developing nations need at least $127 billion per year by 2030 to adopt a ‘cleaner’ pathway to growth. The funding that is presently available to them is just $46 billion. Developing countries stress that multilateral institutions, such as the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund, have failed to ensure flow of low-cost capital to emerging markets for them to adopt a low carbon pathway. Most sherpas, including those in G7, have expressed the need to reform these institutions.

