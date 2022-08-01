Gadgil versus Mahalanobis: The great Indian data war4 min read . Updated: 01 Aug 2022, 10:00 PM IST
The former’s qualms about making NSS the fulcrum of India’s statistical set-up still have relevance today
When we think of India’s big data debates, two immediately spring to mind. The first and most recent is the debate on India’s gross domestic product (GDP) series introduced in 2014-15. The second is the debate on India’s poverty decline since liberalization, triggered by methodological changes in the National Sample Survey (NSS) consumer expenditure round of 1999-2000.