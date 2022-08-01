Gadgil versus Mahalanobis: The great Indian data war

Fate had other plans. Gadgil felt that the early results sent by enumerators were deeply unsatisfactory. He advocated an end to the NSS experiment. A poor country such as India could not afford such an extravagance, he argued; instead, the funds for the project should be spent on strengthening the existing administrative data structure and state statistical bureaus. Gadgil also lent support to fellow Punekar P.V.Sukhatme, who wanted the agricultural machinery rather than the NSS to estimate crop yields.